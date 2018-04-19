Kremlin Faces Unappetizing Menu for Helping Sanctioned Rusal

Russia’s government has pledged to help the tycoons and companies hit by U.S. sanctions, but hasn’t laid out any detailed plans. United Co. Rusal, the aluminum giant controlled by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, poses the biggest challenge, with its global operations cut off from clients, suppliers and banks by the U.S. restrictions.

The problem is huge:

Annual revenue: $10 billion

Debt: $8.6 billion

Employees: 61,000

Global operations: in 12 countries on 5 continents

Below are some of the possible options for the Kremlin to rescue the company. The government may wind up choosing elements from several of them. For now, it hasn’t found any easy solutions.