Korean Air Falls as ‘Nut Rage’ Heiress Sister Spurs Police Raid

First “nut rage.” Now “water rage.” And the police -- Korean Air Lines Co. has had its share of controversies.

The country’s largest carrier is under fire again for the behavior of another of the chairman’s daughters. This time it’s Cho Yang-Ho’s youngest making headlines, four years after his eldest spent five months in jail for the so-called nut rage incident -- where she forced a plane to return to the gate at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York because of the way she’d been served her macadamia nuts.

The latest fracas is being dubbed the water rage incident. South Korean police searched Korean Air’s headquarters in Seoul on Thursday following allegations that Emily Cho, senior vice president of the company, threw water in the face of an advertising agency worker during a business meeting, Yonhap News reported. A spokesman for the airline, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that police searched the company’s office. Cho apologized for her behavior, Kyunghyang Shinmun newspaper reported.

The stock fell as much as 4.1 percent Thursday. It’s down more than 7 percent since April 12, when local media first reported the alleged incident.