Kganyago Signals Inflation Unlikely to Prompt South Africa Rate Cut

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said it’s important to reduce consumer price expectations, signaling that last month’s drop in inflation is unlikely to prompt easier monetary policy.

“We would prefer that inflation expectations are closer to 4.5 percent. We believe that will build a cushion for South Africa because there are risks on the horizon,” Kganyago said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Washington.

The bank’s inflation forecast for the next 18 to 24 months is around 5 percent, “not quite where would like it to be but within our target band,” he said. The central bank shoots for inflation of 3 percent to 6 percent.

Policy makers in Africa’s most industrialized nation are overseeing a pickup in economic growth and a slowdown in price increases, with the annual inflation rate falling to a seven-year low of 3.8 percent in March.

That combination may soon come to an end as price gains are expected to accelerate, Kganyago said. According to a model used by monetary policy makers, the gap between actual and potential economic output is quickly closing, he said, adding that’s not good for the inflation outlook.