Kenya Names Toyo of Japan for $319 Million Port Terminal Project

Kenya has picked Toyo Construction Co. Ltd. of Japan for a 32 billion-shilling ($319 million) Mombasa port container-terminal expansion project that starts in May.

Construction will be complete in 38 months and will increase capacity by 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, according to Kenya Ports Authority’s spokesman, Hajj Masemo. The first expansion phase added 550,000 TEUs for 28 billion shillings and the third phase of 500,000 TEUs will increase capacity to a total 2.6 million TEUs. The port modernization and expansion project is partly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.