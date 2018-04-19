Kenya Appoints PKF to Advise on Consolidated Bank Rights Offer

Government has been trying to sell bank for more than a decade

Kenya’s government appointed PKF Consulting Ltd. to advise on plans to raise additional capital for Consolidated Bank of Kenya Ltd., a state-owned lender being prepared for sale to private investors.

The Privatization Commission will sign a contract with the Nairobi-based consultancy after a mandatory 14-day administrative review period has lapsed, Jacqueline Muindi, the commission’s acting chief executive officer, said in an interview Thursday.

PKF’s bid beat applications from rivals including Standard Investment Bank Ltd., Genghis Capital Ltd., Simba & Simba Advocates and PwC. The consultant is expected to advise loss-making Consolidated Bank on its plans to raise 2.5 billion shillings ($25 million) in the second half of this year to meet rules on capital buffers.

Consolidated Bank, which was incorporated in 1989 by combining nine insolvent lenders, is among four banks that the government has previously said it’s considering selling. The state owns 78 percent of Consolidated, which has been considered for privatization since at least 2006.