Indian Industry Buys Siemens Gamesa Turbines for Own Wind Parks

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA won 140 megawatts of wind power orders in India from industrial companies building their own parks.

Energy-intensive businesses from textile and drug makers to auto companies ordered a total of 70 turbines, the Spanish-German company said. The manufacturers across southern India will link the parks to local grids and tap power as needed.

Regional grid owners will charge the companies to draw wind power from networks in a process known as “wheeling,” said Madhu Kumar Boppana, a spokesman for Siemens Gamesa India.

The industrial companies, which Siemens Gamesa didn’t name, financed the turbine purchases through bank loans and internal funds, said Boppana.

The parks will range in capacity from 2 megawatts to 58 megawatts and comprise 41 of Siemens Gamesa’s G97-2.0 turbines and 29 of the SG 2.0-114 units, the turbine maker said. No power storage facilities are envisaged for the parks.