GE’s Stock Just Can’t Shake the Quarterly Earnings Blues
For the past two years, shares have fallen on all but one of the days that the industrial behemoth announced resultsRichard Clough
General Electric Co. reports earnings on Friday, and if history is any guide, it could be bad news for shareholders. For the past two years, the stock has fallen on all but one of the days that the industrial behemoth announced quarterly results -- even when beating analysts’ expectations. Of course, GE investors have gotten used to declines. Since the beginning of last year, the shares have lost about $160 billion of market value.
