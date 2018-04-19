Eli Lilly's Blockbuster Resurrection Story Has Holes

Eli Lilly & Co.'s arthritis drug Olumiant -- a would-be blockbuster developed with Incyte Corp. -- miraculously emerged from the graveyard in August after the FDA un-rejected the medicine and agreed to consider it for approval.

But rising from the dead is not so simple.

Documents released by the FDA Thursday morning, ahead of the drug's evaluation by an expert panel, revealed the agency has major safety concerns about Olumiant. An increasingly lenient FDA may still approve the drug. But it's unlikely to measure up to its previous blockbuster billing.

Smarting Eli Lilly and Incyte are hurting from the FDA's critical review of their arthritis drug Source: Bloomberg

It seems the FDA never got over the safety issues that prompted it initially to reject Olumiant and demand more data. The agency's reviewers are worried about the potential for the drug to cause thrombosis, and the tone of their report is notably skeptical. Lilly and Incyte tried to mollify them by proposing a different dosing schedule, but that remedy apparently wasn't enough.

Even after this latest setback, analysts expect Olumiant to generate more than $1 billion in sales by 2022. That looks increasingly unlikely. Even if the drug gets approved in the U.S. and the FDA doesn't demand a new trial, it is likely to be hampered by safety concerns and restrictive labeling. The medicine would likely only be available to a subset of heavily monitored patients, with limited prospects for future expansion to a larger group. The drug is already approved in Europe, but these concerns certainly won't boost sales there.

Resurrection Interrupted Sales estimates for Olumiant took a jump after the FDA reconsidered its rejection, but likely need to come down once more Source: Bloomberg

It's not as if blockbuster sales were the drug's birthright before safety issues emerged.

The arthritis market is highly lucrative, but also highly competitive. Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz has had years to solidify its hold on the market, and safety worries won't make it easy for Olumiant to unseat it. AbbVie Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. are both working on directly competing medicines.

Olumiant's delayed approval -- the medicine was initially expected to hit the U.S. market last year -- has shortened its possible lead on AbbVie and Gilead. It would have been tough for Lilly to price the drug at a premium even without the FDA's now very public concerns; now a substantive discount may be its only path to market share.

The FDA's abrupt about-face last year seemed too good to be true for Lilly and Incyte.

Turns out it was.

