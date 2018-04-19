Deutsche Bank Inadvertently Made a $35 Billion Payment in a Single Transaction

A routine payment went awry at Deutsche Bank AG last month when Germany’s biggest lender inadvertently sent 28 billion euros ($35 billion) to an exchange as part of its daily dealings in derivatives, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The error was quickly spotted and no financial harm suffered. The errant transfer occurred about a week before Easter as Deutsche Bank was conducting a daily collateral adjustment, the person said. The sum, which far exceeded the amount it was due to post, landed in an account at Deutsche Boerse AG’s Eurex clearinghouse.

“This was an operational error in the movement of collateral between Deutsche Bank’s principal accounts and Deutsche Bank’s Eurex account,” Charlie Olivier, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank, wrote in an emailed statement. “The error was identified within a matter of minutes, and then rectified. We have rigorously reviewed the reasons why this error occurred and taken steps to prevent its recurrence.”

The episode raises fresh questions about the bank’s risk and control processes, at a time when lenders are faced with increased scrutiny from regulators. It’s another embarrassment for Deutsche Bank at a time when it is undergoing a change of leadership in the wake of its third straight annual loss.

The error should have been caught by an internal fail-safe system known as a "bear-trap," the person said. The mechanism was set up after an internal audit at the bank triggered by an earlier collateral payments error, in March 2014, the person said.

While such errors do occur, the amount involved -- more than the bank’s market capitalization of around 24 billion euros -- is highly unusual, according to the person.

Eurex held back 4 billion euros of Deutsche Bank’s funds over the weekend of March 23, the person said. A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the company doesn’t comment on single transactions or client relationships.

News of the glitch is another wrinkle for Christian Sewing as he steps into the shoes of outgoing Chief Executive Officer John Cryan. Deutsche Bank is the worst performing member of the Stoxx 600 banks index this year, with the shares having fallen 26 percent to date.

Sewing’s appointment raises questions about the lender’s future direction, especially the under-performing investment bank business, analysts said. Deutsche Bank’s chief operating officer, Kim Hammonds, who reportedly called Deutsche Bank “the most dysfunctional company” she’d ever worked for, is being ousted.

In a separate development, Germany’s biggest bank has been asked by the European Central Bank to simulate an orderly wind-down of its trading book, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke told Bloomberg Monday. Deutsche Bank is the first to receive such a request from the ECB, according to a person familiar with the matter, who said the ECB is using Europe’s largest investment bank as a "guinea pig" before it sends similar requests to other banks.

— With assistance by Will Hadfield, and Nicholas Comfort