Congo Premier Says Debt Restructuring Will Exclude Eurobonds

The Republic of Congo’s plan to restructure its debt won’t affect holders of its Eurobonds, Prime Minister Clement Mouamba said.

The oil-producing central African nation owes creditors at least $9.14 billion and sought support from the International Monetary Fund last year. A three-year program to help stabilize the country’s “unsustainable external debt” is expected to be agreed soon, Mouamba said in a statement emailed from the capital, Brazzaville.

The restructuring of Congo’s debt “will be carried out according to the principles commonly accepted in this field by the international community” and will exclude creditors who have a “privileged creditor status,” Mouamba said. “No new effort will therefore be required from the holders of the Eurobond” due in 2029, he said.

An IMF mission to Congo, which last week sought clarity on the country’s outstanding debt, ended on Wednesday and a statement will be issued later on Thursday, a spokesman for the Washington-based lender said by email.

Mouamba said Congo expects to adopt a new IMF loan program that will run through 2021. The funding will help reconstitute Congo’s foreign-exchange reserves, while “easing public finances and stabilizing debt sustainability, with the assistance of the creditors of the republic in the framework of a restructuring of its debt,” he said.