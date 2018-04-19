Charted
China’s Stock Slump Spurs Intervention Speculation
Investors are wondering if the government will try to help end $1 trillion sell-offBy and
In a Chinese stock market infatuated with round numbers, 3,000 has emerged as the latest fixation for investors trying to determine the government’s commitment to ending a nearly $1 trillion sell-off. The Shanghai Composite Index came within 1.4 percent of that threshold on Wednesday, before rallying in the afternoon amid speculation state-run funds had stepped in. China’s so-called national team has a long history of market intervention and has shown signs of prioritizing financial stability as the economy grapples with escalating trade tensions and uninspiring growth figures.
