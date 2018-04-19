CBS Investors Can Proceed With Suit Over Redstone's Bonuses

CBS Corp. directors must face investors’ claims they improperly granted network owner Sumner Redstone more than $11 million in bonuses and pay after he became incapacitated in 2014.

CBS shareholders can press forward with claims Redstone was unjustly enriched through compensation the board gave him after his health issues made it difficult to function and that compensation amounted to a waste of corporate funds, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Andre Bouchard concluded Thursday.

The ruling allowing scrutiny of CBS directors’ judgment into awarding the 94-year-old billionaire bonuses comes as CBS executives are weighing whether to merge with Viacom Inc., the media conglomerate that owns MTV and Comedy Central. Redstone and his family control both CBS and Viacom.

Dana McClintock, a CBS spokeswoman, didn’t immediately comment on the judge’s decision.

Redstone’s mental health was at the center of a more than yearlong fight over Viacom. The dispute pitted the billionaire against his granddaughter, former Viacom allies and old friends. The settlement of the dispute cleared the way for Shari Redstone, the founder’s daughter, to take a more prominent role on Viacoms’s board after the company’s CEO was ousted.

CBS investors contend Redstone’s mental competence was called into question after reports surfaced in 2014 that he wasn’t attending the network’s board meetings and was having trouble speaking. The billionaire was awarded pay and bonuses after he could no longer provide “meaningful services to CBS,’’ shareholders’ lawyers argued in court filings.

CBS’s lawyers countered decisions on Redstone’s bonuses and pay fell under the board’s business-judgment purview. Some of the compensation was awarded under a contract the billionaire had with the network, his attorneys added.

Shareholders raised legitimate questions whether CBS’s board agreed to pay Redstone in exchange for “services it allegedly knew that he could not render,’’ the judge said. Bouchard threw out other challenges to Redstone’s pay that fell under his compensation agreement with CBS.

The case is R.A. Feuer v. Sumner Redstone, 12575, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington)

— With assistance by Lucas Shaw