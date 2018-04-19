Canadian Supreme Court's Beer Ruling Offers Few Clues for Kinder

A push for freer alcohol trade within Canada fell flat at the country’s highest court, in a ruling that offers little new clarity on the jurisdictional questions now plaguing a major pipeline project.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled unanimously Thursday that it would allow an appeal by provincial prosecutors in the high-profile case of Gerard Comeau, a retired steelworker from New Brunswick whose fight to buy cheaper beer in a neighboring province caught national attention.

The case hinged on the powers of Canadian provinces to restrict trade between them –- 15 cases of beer in this case, but the question was broader. The decision will be watched closely in British Columbia as the Pacific coast province’s government maneuvers against Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain C$7.4 billion ($5.9 billion) oil pipeline expansion, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says is federal jurisdiction and insists will be built. The court’s ruling focused largely on provincial law and cautioned the circumstances could be different in a federal case.

Canada’s constitution “does not prohibit governments from adopting laws and regulatory schemes directed to other goals that have incidental effects on the passage of goods across borders,’’ the court ruled. In a nod at the potential ripple effect of the case, it noted “broad implications.’’

The court said that if indeed Canadian law is “understood as a constitutional guarantee of free trade, the potential reach” of the law “is vast.’’ Instead, the ruling generally found that the case fell short of the threshold to overturn existing law, and that New Brunswick liquor laws should be upheld because they’re not specifically designed to restrict trade.

Provincial Rights

It upheld the rights of provinces to legislate with spin-off effects on trade –- a decision that otherwise would have called into question a host of Canadian policies, such as the system of quotas and tariffs on dairy and poultry known as supply management, but also public health provisions and environmental controls.

Canadian law doesn’t support imposition of “an absolute free trade regime within Canada’’ but instead a flexible system “that respects an appropriate balance between federal and provincial powers and allows legislatures room to achieve policy objectives that may have the incidental effect of burdening the passage of goods across provincial boundaries,’’ the court found.

Comeau was pulled over by police in 2012 after crossing into New Brunswick from Quebec with 354 bottles and cans of beer, and three bottles liquor, the prices of which vary substantially between provinces. He got a ticket for a total of C$292.50, but fought it.

He won his case, with a provincial judge tossing out restrictions on bringing alcohol between borders of Canadian provinces. Thursday’s unanimous ruling allows an appeal and picks apart the original provincial judge’s decision -– saying the ruling was “incompatible’’ with legal interpretation and based on “erroneous’’ expert testimony.

Internal Trade

Dan Kelly, head of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the ruling means provinces will be under more pressure to work together to boost trade. “Sad to hear the Supreme Court ruled that free trade within Canada is not absolute,” Kelly said on Twitter.

But had the ruling gone the other way provinces could, for instance, flood neighbors with lower-cost tobacco and undermine efforts to curb smoking, said Rob Cunningham, a lawyer for Canadian Cancer Society.

“The strong, unanimous judgment confirms existing law,” Cunningham told reporters at the Ottawa court. “So I don’t think it’ll have an impact for example on the pipeline case, because there’s existing jurisprudence that pipelines that are inter-provincial are federal responsibility.”