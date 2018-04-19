Carney Says BOE Hasn't Decided on Interest-Rate Hike Timing

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says the U.K. should prepare for a few interest-rate increases over the next few years, though the Monetary Policy Committee has yet to decide on the timing of the moves.

A rise is “likely” this year, Carney said in an interview with the BBC in the U.S. However, he noted that the central bank will have to adjust its decisions around the Brexit negotiations and whatever divorce deal the nation ends up with to “keep the economy on a stable path.”

The pound fell after his remarks on speculation that Carney may not support an interest-rate hike as early as May. The BOE is widely anticipated to raise its benchmark to 0.75 percent when officials meet next month, but softer-than-expected inflation and retail sales data in recent days have fueled doubts about the path of policy thereafter. The BBC reporter said he felt Carney was less enthusiastic about a May hike than he had been earlier.

"I am sure there will be some differences of view but it is a view we will take in early May, conscious that there are other meetings over the course of this year," Carney said.

While the governor acknowledged the pressure being faced by the British high street, he said the Monetary Policy Committee will “sit down calmly and look at it all in the round.” The pound fell 0.7 percent to $1.4108 as of 6:45 p.m. in London.

He also emphasized the impact of uncertainly surrounding the U.K.’s future trading relationship with the European Union, saying it had “prevented what would otherwise have been a surge in investment in this economy.”