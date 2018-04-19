BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of New York Mellon Corp. office building in New York.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf should be able to keep his doubters at bay --- at least for awhile.

Scharf, who is under pressure to show his bank can generate organic growth, delivered $4.2 billion in revenue in the first quarter, a 9 percent expansion over the prior year’s period, which exceeded analyst expectations, according to an earnings report Thursday. The result was driven by year-over-year increases in both stock prices and interest rates.

BNY Mellon hasn’t grown as quickly as rivals Northern Trust Corp. and State Street Corp. At an investor day in March, Scharf was repeatedly peppered with questions about the steps he was taking to speed up expansion. He emphasized his commitment to boosting technology spending, but his answers didn’t seem to satisfy his audience.

“People want to know what the outlook will be if they don’t have the tailwind of a rising equity market behind them,” said Paul Gulberg, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “That is what everyone will be looking for.”

Scharf has pledged to spend about $2.7 billion on technology this year, up from $2.4 billion in 2017.

“While increasing revenue growth and investing significantly in our technology platform remain strategic priorities, we continue to be disciplined across our total expense base,” Scharf said in the earnings statement.

In 2017, adjusted net revenue grew 2 percent at BNY Mellon, 9.4 percent at State Street and 8.3 percent at Northern Trust, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BNY Mellon shares lost 2.6 percent, including dividends, this year compared with gains of 4.3 percent for State Street and 6.8 percent for Northern Trust.