Asian Stocks Set to Slip; Bond Sell-Off Deepens: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks were poised for a marginally lower start as technology shares came under earnings-related pressure. Bonds from the U.S. to Germany declined as investors assessed rising commodity prices and the outlook for inflation.

Futures on equity indexes in Japan and Hong Kong slipped. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. was in focus after its disappointing forecast sent its U.S.-traded shares lower. U.S. equities pared part of their loss in late Thursday trading after reports President Donald Trump last week isn’t a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Ten-year Treasury yields breached 2.90 percent for the first time since February. The dollar rose and oil pared recent gains alongside industrial metals. The yen steadied ahead of Japanese inflation data Friday.

While investors debate the cause of the decline in sovereign debt, bond market gauges showed an increase in expectations for U.S. inflation after recent torrid gains in metals from aluminum to nickel. Trade remains in focus with the U.S. Treasury Department said to consider using an emergency law to curb Chinese investments in sensitive technologies.

Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett discusses markets and the economic cycle. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc weakened past 1.20 per euro for the first time since the country’s central bank shocked markets in January 2015 with its decision to remove the cap on the currency.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.1 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2 percent.

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7 percent.

The S&P 500 Index retreated 0.6 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 percent, biggest rise in three weeks.

The euro was at $1.2345.

The pound was steady at $1.4088 after falling 0.8 percent.

The yen held at 107.37 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased four basis points to 2.91 percent, the highest in eight weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed seven basis points to 0.60 percent, the biggest gain since early January.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose 11 basis points to 1.520 percent, the highest in four weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 percent to $68.15 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,345.67 an ounce.

LME nickel dropped 1.3 percent to $15,075 per metric ton.

LME aluminum declined 2.1 percent to $2,485.00 per metric ton.

— With assistance by Sophie Caronello