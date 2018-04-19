AMP CEO Meller Resigns, Apologizes for Firm's Misconduct

AMP Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Craig Meller has stepped down after revelations emerged this week about the firm’s misconduct and failures in regulatory disclosures in its advice business.

“I am personally devastated by the issues which have been raised publicly this week, particularly by the impact they have had on our customers, employees, planners and shareholders.” Meller said in a statement Friday. “This is not the AMP I know and these are not the actions our customers should expect from the company.”

Australia’s public inquiry into conduct in the financial services sector this week heard that the wealth manager misled regulators over charging customers for services they didn’t receive.

“There are wider questions here about AMP, it’s not just its reputation that’s tainted now,” said David Walker, a Sydney-based money manager at Clime Asset Management. This scandal “could impact their inflows which have already been struggling,” said Walker, whose fund does not hold shares in AMP.

The Australian government is set to announce tougher financial and criminal penalties for corporate misconduct, including fines of up to A$200 million ($155 million) and 10 years jail time, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.