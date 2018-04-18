Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

The feds are inspecting the engine that exploded on a Southwest Airlines jet. California is inspecting Tesla’s car factory, after accusations it underreports workers injured on the job. (Its car-safety data is catching flak, too.) And the FDA has inspected a massive egg farm in North Carolina. What they found may disgust you. —Sam Schulz

These are the people Trump’s lawyer wants to read his secrets. Who might a federal judge name to review the documents, hard drives and cell phone data the FBI seized from Michael Cohen? It’s unclear whether she’ll even decide to appoint a special master; prosecutors are still arguing against it. But if she does, Cohen’s lawyers have some ideas.

Where might President Donald Trump meet Kim Jong Un? A source says maybe Switzerland or someplace in Asia—but Beijing, Pyongyang, Seoul and Panmunjom are off the table. CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with Kim last month, Trump has confirmed.

Two eggs scrambled, with a side of dead mice. Rodents in manure pits. Swarms of “large flying insects too numerous to count.” Grime-coated equipment. The FDA has blamed the "spread of filth" at a North Carolina farm for the salmonella outbreak that led to America’s largest egg recall in eight years.

“I am not the kingpin of robocalling that is alleged,” the Florida man accused of making 97 million calls hawking fake travel deals told senators Wednesday. Adrian Abramovich of Miami is fighting a proposed $120 million fine for the calls.

Our blueberry cravings are bottomless, to Chile’s delight. It’s the world’s biggest exporter, and grower Hortifrut is expanding and making deals to get even larger. Its latest move will more than double its production of the superfruit.

China’s $1 billion white elephant is a port in Sri Lanka. The project is a prime example of what can go wrong for countries involved in China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure project.

The quest for the next billion-dollar color. Pigments are a $30 billion industry, and a single new one can generate hundreds of millions of dollars a year. The most commercially successful blue is found in eye shadow, hair gel—even the cars on British railways. One scientist’s new shade appears to be superior, and now, what began as a scientific pursuit has sparked a hunt for a similarly safe, inorganic shade of red.