One of These People May Get to See Trump’s Lawyer’s Secrets

Three ex-magistrates on U.S. list for possible special master

Michael Cohen, personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, second left, exits from Federal Court in New York, on April 16, 2018.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, proposed a total of seven people who could fill the job of a “special master” to help review documents, hard drives and cell phone data seized from him by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood will decide whether to appoint a special master.

In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said that they continue to oppose the appointment of a special master, saying that a separate team of government lawyers, unrelated to the investigation, would move faster to weed out privileged materials before passing evidence to prosecutors.

After Cohen’s legal team proposed a list that included former U.S. prosecutors, the government floated the names of three ex-magistrate judges in the federal court in Manhattan -- Frank Maas, James Francis and Theodore Katz.

Here are the candidates suggested by Cohen’s side: