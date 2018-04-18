Trump Confirms CIA Director Pompeo Met North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un

Donald Trump confirmed CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with the leader of North Korea last week, Bloomberg News reports.

“Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed, ” U.S. President Trump says in Twitter post.

He added: “Details of summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for world, but also for North Korea!”

Developing...