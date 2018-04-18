Total Agrees to Buy Utility Direct Energie in $1.7 Billion Deal

Total SA agreed to buy 74.3% of French utility Direct Energie for 42 euros a share, adding electricity and natural-gas supply to its core oil business.

Following completion of the 1.4 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) deal, Total will file a mandatory tender offer at the same price per share, a 30 percent premium to Direct Energie’s closing price on Tuesday, Total said Wednesday in a statement. Direct Energie’s board has unanimously approved the transaction.

The agreement demonstrates the increasing efforts of Big Oil to expand in the utilities business to prepare for a future where fossil fuels are no longer dominant in the energy mix. European competitor Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed in December to purchase First Utility Ltd., the U.K.’s seventh-largest power provider.

“Through this transaction, Total is actively pursuing its development in electricity and gas generation and distribution in France and Belgium,” it said. “This friendly takeover is part of the group’s strategy to expand along the entire gas-electricity value chain and to develop low-carbon energies.”

Total’s offer values Direct Energie at about 12.5 times its 2018 projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to the statement.