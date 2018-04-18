The Daily Prophet: Commodities Are Breaking Out. That's Too Bad

The commodities market had its biggest rally since August, as the Bloomberg Commodity Index jumped as much as 1.75 percent to its highest since January. Another surge like this on Thursday would put the gauge at its highest since 2015. The gains Wednesday were broad-based, from oil to palladium, and from copper to corn.



All that is good if you're a commodities trader, but not so good if you're anybody else. The market for raw materials is highly fractious, with multiple forces at work at any given time. That makes boiling down broad market moves to a simple, single explanation almost impossible. Even so, a strong commodities market is generally considered a sign of a strong economy. The problem now is that no less than the International Monetary Fund is talking up the risks to the economic outlook. Perhaps the best explanation for the rally is that it's a reflection of concern about supplies being disrupted if the trade tiff between the U.S. and China escalates. What's most worrying about the rally in oil is what's happening to gasoline prices, which have risen to a three-year high of $2.75 a gallon in the U.S. with the summer driving season approaching, up from last year's low of about $2.25 in July. The concern among economists is that consumers may be spending any savings they received from the recent tax reform on gasoline and other commodity-based goods.



The lowest 20 percent of U.S. earners spend about 8 percent of their incomes on gasoline, while the next 20 percent spend about 5 percent, according to Deutsche Bank. The Federal Reserve’s most recent survey of U.S. businesses released Wednesday noted a “scattered” incidence of companies passing price increases on to customers. “Businesses generally anticipate further price increases in the months ahead, particularly for steel and building materials,” the report said. Input prices continued to increase, especially in transportation and construction, where the costs of fuel and materials rose briskly.



BONDS HAVE IT FIGURED OUT

Those concerns are being reflected in the bond market, as seen in the narrowing gap between short- and long-term bond yields. The difference between the yields for two- and 10-year Treasuries shrank to as low as 41.6 basis points Wednesday, the least since 2007. Investors and economists watch this metric because a so-called flat yield curve has always been a precursor to an economic slowdown -- or even a recession. Short-term yields have risen on the notion that the Fed might need to lift interest rates four times this year to keep inflation in check. Long-term yields, however, have been little changed, or even fallen, on the idea that the Fed might go too far and make a mistake, possibly sending the economy into a recession. The strategists at BNP Paribas, which is one of the 23 primary dealers of U.S. government securities that is authorized to trade with the Fed, wrote in a research note Wednesday that they see the gap between 10- and 30-year Treasury yields falling to zero. That part of the yield curve has narrowed to 18 basis points from about 65 basis points a year ago. "I’m getting concerned over the flattening yield curve," Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said in a Wednesday interview with CNN International. If the Fed continues to raise rates and longer-term yields don't react by moving higher, "we could have an inverted yield curve within six months," he added.



REGIME CHANGE DETECTED IN STOCKS

U.S. stocks have rebounded from two straight down months, with the S&P 500 Index rising 2.57 percent in April. It's important to note that the five best-performing subgroups of the S&P 500 are related to the oil and gas market, with gains of 8.61 percent to 14.1 percent. Strip those out and the rally doesn't look so impressive. The equity strategists at Bloomberg Intelligence say that although equities should continue to be supported by strong economic fundamentals, they are showing characteristics of late-cycle conditions. That means although stocks may continue to gain, returns will be lower and periods of volatility spikes are increasingly likely. Current conditions are analogous to 13 years ago, based on their "regime-detection model," which takes into account 27 years of inputs. In January 2005, the Fed had already started a rate-hike cycle, with five through December 2004, inflation was averaging 2.7 percent year-over-year and the global economy was expected to stay robust, expanding at a greater than 5 percent rate. S&P 500 valuation ratios also reached peaks and were flattening after the index rallied 56 percent from its cycle low in 2002. So what happened to the S&P 500 in 2005? It gained just 3 percent, down from 98.99 percent in 2004.



POUND POUNDED

One of the most reliable trades in all markets has been to bet on a stronger U.K. currency. From last year's low in August to earlier this week, the Bloomberg Pound Index gained just over 9 percent. A Bloomberg basket of major currencies shows sterling has been the strongest performer over the past six months, rising to its highest level since the Brexit vote in June 2016. But Wednesday showed the peril of jumping on bandwagons. The pound dropped the most since February after government data showed inflation slowed to the weakest level in a year. That led traders to doubt that the Bank of England would need to raise interest rates twice this year. The prospect for higher rates fueled an influx of international cash into U.K. financial assets. While a rate increase in May is still almost fully priced in by markets, the chances of a second in 2018 have fallen to less than 40 percent, according to Bloomberg News. The options markets now show the U.K. currency is more likely to fall back to $1.40 in the next month from around $1.42 now, than rally to $1.45. BOE policy makers, who raised the benchmark rate for the first time in a decade in November, have said the U.K. needs more increases to help stop the economy from overheating.



INVESTORS APPLAUD ERDOGAN. REALLY

Investors hate uncertainty. Just look at Turkey. Between the start of September and Tuesday, the lira depreciated 16.3 percent as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightened his grip on power by purging the government of dissenting voices. That was the biggest drop among the more than 30 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. But on Wednesday, the lira surged as much as 2.09 percent, the most since January 2017, as Erdogan called for elections to take place in June, a year earlier than scheduled. Turkish stocks jumped the most in a year. Erdogan wouldn't have called for the early elections if he wasn't confident that he and his AK Party couldn’t win. So, what gives with the lira and stocks? "That itself should reduce market uncertainty," Paul Greer, a money manager in London at Fidelity International, told Bloomberg News in reference to the notion that Turkey's political situation should become more stable and predictable. Some analysts predicted Erdogan would move up the date rather than risk re-election in an economic downturn, according to Bloomberg News' Benjamin Harvey.



TEA LEAVES

There's been a lot of news from the International Monetary Fund meetings this week in Washington. On Tuesday it said that the global economy’s strongest upswing since 2011 would continue for the next two years, but warned that the seeds of the increase's demise may have already been planted. Then on Wednesday it said the world’s debt load has ballooned to a record $164 trillion and that the prices for risky assets are surging in a manner reminiscent of the years before the global financial crisis. So, are things really that dire? IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will have a chance to elaborate Thursday when she holds a press conference with IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton. Perhaps it's part of her job description, but Lagarde has been sounding extra cautious of late. She warned last week that a budding global trade spat between the U.S. and China could snowball into something much worse, damaging confidence and investment. Bloomberg Economics estimates a full-blown trade war could wipe $470 billion off global gross domestic product, the size of Thailand’s output.

