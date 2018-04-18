SunPower to Acquire Tariff-Loving Rival That Hurt Its Sales

SunPower Corp. agreed to buy SolarWorld AG’s U.S. unit, a rival that was instrumental in the effort to impose U.S. tariffs on solar imports, including most of SunPower’s products.

The deal will include SolarWorld Americas’s factory in Hillsboro, Oregon, which will help SunPower avoid the trade duties. Terms weren’t disclosed in a statement Wednesday.

SunPower Chief Executive Officer Tom Werner said in February that the duties were already impacting his business. The company currently produces most of its modules in Asia and Mexico and has been seeking an exemption from the tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed earlier this year.

The deal “was catalyzed by the tariffs,” Werner said in an interview.

SunPower rose 16 percent to $9.69 a share at 10:12 a.m. in New York, the highest intraday since Sept. 6. The Oregon plant has the capacity to turn out as much as 430 megawatts of cells and 550 megawatts of panels a year. The San Jose, California-based company will invest in revamping the facility to produce its high-efficiency P-Series modules.

“Tariffs changed the equation,” said Hugh Bromley, an analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance. “It’s a little strange that SunPower would buy the company that helped cause the tariffs but it’s clear they wanted some U.S. manufacturing.”

SolarWorld Americas was one of two companies that called for tariffs last year, arguing that a flood of cheap imports, mainly from China, was a threat to the U.S. solar manufacturing.

Suniva Inc., the other company driving the effort, also got some clarity on its future this week.

A judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware granted a request by a key Suniva creditor to sell the manufacturer’s assets. New York-based SQN Capital Management, had given a $50 million loan to Suniva and backed Suniva’s push for the tariffs.

— With assistance by Brian Eckhouse, and Steven Church