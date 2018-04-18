South Africa’s Inflation Rate Falls to Seven-Year Low in March

South Africa’s inflation rate fell to seven-year low in March, moving further below the midpoint of the central bank’s target range.

Inflation slowed to 3.8 percent from a year earlier compared with 4 percent in February, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a report on its website. The median estimate of 20 economists was 4.1 percent in a Bloomberg survey. Prices rose 0.4 in the month.

Price growth has remained within the central bank’s target range of 3 percent to 6 percent for a 12th consecutive month, the longest run since 2015. The Reserve Bank projects inflation will remain within the band until at least 2020, stabilizing at just more than 5 percent, according to the Monetary Policy Review released April 11.

Policymakers last month cut the repurchase rate by a quarter percentage point to 6.5 percent, the lowest level in two years, with Governor Lesetja Kganyago saying the bank wanted to see inflation close to the mid-point of the target.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascent to power following former President Jacob Zuma’s scandal-ridden tenure, the rand has strengthened against the dollar, gaining 9.1 percent since mid-December when he was elected leader of the ruling African National Congress.

Food prices rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier, less than the 4 percent increase in February and the slowest rate of growth since December 2013.

Core inflation, excluding the price of food, non-alcoholic beverages, energy and gasoline, was 4.1 percent in March, matching February’s figure.