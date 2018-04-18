Nervous Russia Traders Sell, Then Buy on Mixed Sanctions Signals

Russian bonds flipped from losses to gains as the Finance Ministry plotted its debt-auction return and traders scrambled to keep up with conflicting reports on the prospects for fresh U.S. sanctions.

Ten-year ruble bonds erased declines after a state news service reported new U.S. penalties aren’t on the way, eclipsing hawkish comments by a White House adviser. Within an hour of the Moscow open, the ruble went from worst performer in emerging markets to the best before trading little changed at 61.6225 per dollar as of 1:11 p.m. Stocks climbed 2 percent, one of the strongest performers globally.

“Conflicting headlines create nervousness on the market,” said Vadim Bit-Avragim, a money manager at Kapital Asset Management LLC in Moscow. “Investors aren’t trading Russia based on the fundamentals, they’re trading it based on the news headlines.”

Investors are trying to gauge whether more White House penalties are in the pipeline after the toughest U.S. sanctions to date roiled markets last week and forced the Finance Ministry to ax a debt auction for the first time since 2015. The ruble changed direction on Wednesday after RIA Novosti reported the Russian embassy in the U.S. was notified that no further sanctions are coming. Earlier, economic adviser Larry Kudlow had said the Trump administration is considering more penalties.

Another Chance

The yield on the January 2028 OFZs dropped three basis points, set for a 12 basis point decline in the week. The Finance Ministry is offering 20 billion rubles ($325 million) of OFZs today. The ministry opted for shorter-maturity bonds due in December 2021 and notes with a floating coupon due November 2022.

“It will be one of the more interesting auctions in a while,” said Richard Segal, senior analyst at Manulife Asset Management in London. “Clearly it would be preferable if the U.S. would make up their minds sooner rather than later, or at least provide some clarity about their sanctions philosophy, but we have to live with the day to day vagueness.”

President Vladimir Putin wants to give Donald Trump another chance to make good on pledges to improve ties and avoid escalation, according to four people familiar with the matter. One said the Kremlin has ordered officials to curb their anti-U.S. rhetoric.

“It is confusing,” said Pavel Laberko, a London-based equity money manager at Union Bancaire Privee. “The logic behind some of the recent sanctions is not clear, and I am not sure we can rely on a letter sent to the embassy. I would stay on the side of caution for now.”