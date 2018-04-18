Poloz Holds Rates, Sees More Room for Canada's Economy to Grow

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz kept interest rates on hold and indicated he’s not worried a better- than-expected growth outlook will ignite inflation.

In its rate announcement and accompanying monetary policy report, the Ottawa-based central bank offered an upbeat assessment of an economic expansion that’s running close to capacity, and said borrowing costs will eventually rise. But policy makers reiterated the economy continues to need stimulus and repeated the need for caution on future rate adjustments.

Wednesday’s releases attempt to codify Governor Stephen Poloz’s narrative the nation is at the “sweet spot” of the business cycle where growing demand is actually generating new capacity as companies invest to meet sales, a process he said the Bank of Canada has an “obligation” to nurture.

“Higher interest rates will be warranted over time, although some monetary policy accommodation will still be needed to keep inflation on target,” the central bank said in its rate statement.

In the broader report, the central bank said monetary policy is “expected to support economic activity over the projection horizon,” which goes through 2020.

Key Takeaways The Bank of Canada revised its outlook for the economy higher over the next two years, despite weakness in first quarter. But it raised its estimates for potential growth, increasing the amount of economic slack at this time.

The central bank played down a faster-than-expected pick-up in inflation as temporary, arguing the shocks of higher gas prices and minimum wages in some provinces will dissipate by 2019.

These releases codify Poloz’s narrative the expansion can be prolonged without fueling inflation.

A key component of the monetary policy report was sharp upward revisions to its assessment of how much the economy can grow without fueling inflation, a signal policy makers are more at ease with capacity constraints.

The central bank now forecasts potential output to grow by 1.8 percent in 2018 and 2019, before accelerating to 1.9 percent in 2020. In January, the central bank had forecast potential growth for the next two years to average 1.6 percent.

That means that even with the stronger growth outlook, the economy has more room to grow without generating inflationary pressures.

Slower-than-expected growth in the first quarter, meanwhile, leaves the economy with more potential slack than was the case at the end of last year, the Bank of Canada said.

Other Highlights



The bank painted a picture of a weak first quarter largely attributable to temporary factors followed by a strong comeback, indicating that the economy is growing modestly above potential.

First-quarter growth was revised down to 1.3 percent, from a January forecast of 2.5 percent. Forecasts for 2018 were also brought down to 2 percent from 2.2 percent. But 2019 growth was revised up to 2.1 percent from 1.6 percent. Growth is seen at 1.8 percent in 2020.

Overall, the economic outlook was revised higher, reflecting the impact of stronger investment and productivity gains, support from fiscal policy and a rebound in exports.

Inflation is modestly higher than forecast in 2018, 2.3 percent compared to 2 percent in January. Inflation is nonetheless expected to return close to the bank’s 2 percent target in 2019.

The Bank of Canada detailed the cost of trade uncertainty and tax competitiveness, which are expected to reduce the level of business investment by 3 percent by the end of 2020, with the level of exports declining 1.5 percent over the same period.

Forecasts for the output gap have gone slightly negative on average in first quarter, from slightly positive in the January report.

Recent messaging on the labor market was reiterated. The bank acknowledged improvements and rising wages but highlighted its assumption that “elements of unemployment and underemployment” point to remaining slack. Wage growth is also less than what would be expected in an economy with no excess labor, it said.

Estimates of underlying wage growth are at 2.7 percent, below the 3 percent that’s historically consistent with a labor market that has no slack.

The bank cited transportation bottlenecks for weakness in exports and expects this to be reversed as well.

Housing activity is also expected to pick up in the second quarter, after a sharp contraction in the first quarter.

Investment is down in the first quarter, due mainly to the completion of energy projects in 2017. But the positive trend in investment spending is expected to reassert itself in the second quarter.

— With assistance by Greg Quinn, Luke Kawa, and Erik Hertzberg