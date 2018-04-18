Oil Trader Gunvor Agrees to Disclose Payments to Governments

Gunvor Group Ltd., one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, said it would join rival Trafigura Group in disclosing some of the billions of dollars it pays to governments and national oil companies each year by joining the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

By joining the global transparency group, Gunvor’s move may ramp up pressure on fellow traders including Glencore Plc, Vitol Group and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd to follow suit. Trafigura, which handles 5 million barrels a day, about double Gunvor’s, in 2014 became the first oil trading company to join the EITI program aiming to root out corruption in its 51 member countries.

“Gunvor’s support of the EITI reflects our commitment as a trading house to uphold progressive policies and practices,” Gunvor Chief Executive Officer Torbjorn Tornqvist said in a statement. “We recognize we have a role in promoting transparency and accountability.”

Trafigura has reported payments to EITI member countries for three years and now discloses the total for all nations in which it operates. The company said it paid $21.2 billion to governments in 2016 in taxes, royalties and other dues. Of this, $1.1 billion went to EITI members, which include Nigeria, Colombia and Cameroon.

In Switzerland, where the commodities trading industry accounts for about 24.2 billion Swiss francs ($25 billion) or 4 percent of economic output, the government decided in 2015 it wouldn’t force the companies to disclose payments to countries. However, lawmakers have encouraged traders to be more transparent on a voluntary basis.

A Glencore spokesman said the company is already compliant with the EITI on its mining and oil-extraction operations but declined to comment on its trading business. The company expects to publish its 2017 transparency report within the next six weeks. Officials at Vitol and Mercuria weren’t immediately able to comment.

By agreeing to publish payments under EITI, Trafigura has won allies at some Swiss and international non-governmental organizations, which are calling for more transparency and regulation of the traditionally publicity-shy industry that accounts for about 10,000 jobs in Switzerland.