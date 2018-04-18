Inflation Uptick Won't Revive Unloved South African Linkers

It will take more than a slight increase in South Africa’s consumer-price index to stimulate demand for South African inflation-linked bonds, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.

With inflation firmly inside the central bank’s target range of 3 percent to 6 percent, and forecast to stay there for the next two years, investor demand for protection against price increases has slumped. The National Treasury failed to attract enough bids to fully allocate index-linked securities at the last two weekly auctions, even after reducing the amount on offer to 600 million rand ($50 million).

South Africa’s consumer inflation rate is expected to rise to 4.1 percent in March from a three-year low of 4 percent in February, according to the median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. But with yields below 3 percent, linkers won’t be able to compete with nominal debt offering real rates of more than 4 percent.

“From a valuation perspective, we still see most value in nominals rather than in linkers,” said Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad.

“We need to see long-end inflation linked bond yields rise closer to 3 percent to offer value,” Sumad said. “For now we don’t see that happening. Inflation is likely to remain benign until at least the end of 2019, hence capping inflation-linked bond yields.”

The Treasury will offer 600 million rand of linkers maturing in 2029, 2033 and 2050 at Friday’s auction. Last week, the sale attracted only 360 million rand of bids, with 280 million rand of securities allocated. The previous week, 495 million rand was sold on orders of 545 million rand.

The yield on rand-denominated government bonds due December 2026 was steady at 8.07 percent by 7:17 a.m. in Johannesburg before the data release.