India Bulls Back as Sensex Heads for Best Run Since 2007: Chart

India Bulls Back as Sensex Heads for Best Run Since 2007: ChartBy
Indian equities are on a tear, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rising for 10 days in the longest run of gains in more than a decade. A recovery in global equities from deep losses sparked by the U.S.-China trade spat has helped support gains in the $2.3 trillion market, said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman at Inditrade Capital Ltd. In another boost to sentiment, India’s weather office this week forecast normal monsoon rains this year.
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE