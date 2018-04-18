India Bulls Back as Sensex Heads for Best Run Since 2007: Chart

Indian equities are on a tear, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rising for 10 days in the longest run of gains in more than a decade. A recovery in global equities from deep losses sparked by the U.S.-China trade spat has helped support gains in the $2.3 trillion market, said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman at Inditrade Capital Ltd. In another boost to sentiment, India’s weather office this week forecast normal monsoon rains this year.