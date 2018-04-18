Huarong Asset Chairman Lai Xiaomin Faces China Corruption Probe

Lai Xiaomin, party chief and chairman of state-controlled China Huarong Asset Management Co., is under investigation for “disciplinary and legal violations,” as the government’s anti-corruption campaign spreads in the finance industry.

China Huarong shares were suspended from Hong Kong trading Wednesday morning. The yield on Huarong’s 2027 bond rose 3 basis points to 5.32 percent. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement.

President Xi Jinping and his economic deputies have vowed to make controlling financial risks their priority, a pledge renewed at the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress last year. Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has spread from Communist Party officials to deep within corporate boardrooms. The investigation of Lai comes weeks after Anbang Insurance Group Co. founder and former chairman Wu Xiaohui was tried for fraud after the government carried out an unprecedented seizure of the company in February.

Huarong, one of China’s biggest asset management firms, was one of four companies set up by the government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with soured credit. The company had planned to list shares on the mainland this year.