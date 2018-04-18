Hong Kong Steps Up Currency Peg Defense as Pressure Rises

Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
Hong Kong Steps Up Currency Peg Defense as Pressure RisesBy
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Tuesday bought HK$14.7 billion ($1.9 billion) of local currency, the biggest single-day purchase since it started to defend the dollar peg last week. That took total intervention to HK$33.7 billion. OCBC Wing Hang expects HKMA interventions to remain frequent in the coming months. While that shouldn’t be an issue for the de facto central bank, which has $440.3 billion in foreign reserves at end-March, about seven times the local currency in circulation, the interventions effectively drain liquidity in the banking system and send interbank rates higher.
— With assistance by Matt Turner
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE