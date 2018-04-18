Trump’s Health Secretary Back in the Hospital for Intestinal Issue

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has been hospitalized for the second time in a week because of an intestinal issue, his office said Wednesday.

Azar, 50, has been dealing with diverticulitus, a condition where pouches form in the colon wall and can become inflamed or infected. After being hospitalized over the weekend, his doctor recommended he be readmitted for additional treatment and observation, HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said Wednesday.

“Secretary Azar has been and will continue to be in regular contact with HHS leadership, the White House, and members of Congress as he remains fully engaged with the responsibilities of his job,” Oakley said.

When he was first hospitalized Sunday at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Azar was treated with intravenous antibiotics, according to his office.