German Public Sector Workers, Employers Agree on Wage Hike

Germany’s public sector workers and employers agreed on a wage hike in three steps, averting the threat of more disruptive strikes in Europe’s biggest economy.

Wages are set to rise by 3.19 percent on average retroactive to March, by another 3.09 percent next April, and by a further 1.06 percent in March 2020, according to the agreement for the nation’s 2.3 million workers in federal and local governments.

The Ver.di union had demanded a 6 percent pay raise, or at least 200 euros ($250) a month, over 12 months. Union Chairman Frank Bsirske called the outcome the “best result in many years” in a statement on Tuesday.

The accord means Germany will be spared more of the stoppages that severely disrupted flights at airports including major hubs Frankfurt and Munich last week. Cologne and Bremen airports were also hit, as well as some local transport networks, city administrations, nursery schools, utilities and job centers.

European Central Bank monetary policy makers are watching German collective-bargaining talks closely for signs that price pressure is finally on the rise in the euro area, allowing them to gradually remove monetary stimulus.

Germany’s IG Metall manufacturing industry union struck a deal with employers in February that boiled down to average annual wage increases of roughly 3.7 percent in 2018 and 4 percent in 2019.