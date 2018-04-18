Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here



Yield curve angst takes center stage, while the IMF sees growing risks to global financial stability, and speculation heats up over where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their historic summit. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about.

Yield Curve Worries Intensify

Market participants from Citigroup to the Federal Reserve agree that an inverted Treasury yield curve would be an ominous sign for U.S. and global growth. And with the latest bout of flattening, the reality of sub-zero spreads may soon collide with an otherwise sanguine outlook on the economy. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard was the latest to weigh in, saying Wednesday that central bankers need to debate the yield curve right now, and that it could invert within six months. Stubbornly low long-term yields could eventually force the Fed to slow down rate hikes, unless policy makers are willing to push the curve below zero.

Metals in 'Turmoil'

The metals market remained gripped by turmoil on U.S. sanctions against Russia, with nickel and aluminum surging Wednesday. Consumers, manufacturers and traders are scrambling to secure supply cut off by Rusal, the largest aluminum producer outside China. Aluminum reached a six-year high and nickel jumped the most intraday since 2009. Alumina, a raw material needed to make aluminum, notched a fresh record. “It really is unprecedented in terms of the turmoil it’s unleashed,” Societe Generale’s Robin Bhar said. Oil surged to the highest since 2014 as American crude and fuel inventories dropped last week.

IMF's Darkening Outlook

Threats to the global financial system are rising, with the price of risky assets surging in a manner reminiscent of the years before the global financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund warned. Downside risks to world financial stability have increased “somewhat” over the past six months, the IMF said Wednesday in the latest edition of its Global Financial Stability Report. “Financial vulnerabilities, which have accumulated during years of extremely low rates and volatility, could make the road ahead bumpy and could put growth at risk,” said the Washington-based group.

Trump, Kim in Geneva?

Sweden and Switzerland are among the places the White House is considering for an unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he dispatched CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang last month to meet with Kim in advance of the summit, which the U.S. hopes will lead to North Korea giving up its nuclear arsenal. The unannounced meeting indicates preparations are advancing for a summit that Trump said could take place by early June or sooner.

Coming Up…

China shares will be much on Asian traders' minds Thursday, even if the Shanghai Composite managed by the end of Wednesday to close in the green. The index fell for four days through Tuesday and was down as much as 1.5% Wednesday -- on the verge of matching the longest losing streak since a 9-day slump that ended in December 2013. There will be plenty of data excitement to captivate markets also -- New Zealand first quarter CPI kicked things off by topping estimates early in the Asian morning, and there's also Aussie jobs, an Indonesian rate decision and Hong Kong unemployment figures to look forward to. And Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump should be wrapping up their two-day summit in Florida.

