Europe’s Biggest Beer Drinkers Cut Back

The biggest beer drinkers in the European Union are cutting back on their favorite beverage as lifestyle changes and a smoking ban curb the amount of time customers spend in Czech pubs, outweighing rising personal income. While overall beer production increased 6.2 percent in the five years through 2017, driven by exports of iconic brands like Pilsner Urquell, the amount guzzled by an average local shrank 5.5 percent to a record-low 138 liters per person last year. That’s still well ahead of Germany and Austria, according to Czech Beer and Malt Association.