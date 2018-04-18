Cohen Lawyers Recommend `Masters' to Review Seized Material

Lawyers for Michael Cohen recommended four candidates to serve as special masters to review material seized in raids of Cohen’s office and home earlier this month.

In a letter to Judge Kimba Wood dated April 17, Cohen’s lawyers suggested that Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions, Joan McPhee of Ropes & Gray LLP, Tai Park of Park Jensen Bennett LLP or George S. Canellos, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy could review what documents are covered by attorney-client privilege.

Cohen has been the personal attorney for President Donald Trump.