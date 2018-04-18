Cohen Lawyers Recommend ‘Masters’ to Review Seized Material

Cohen Lawyers Recommend ‘Masters’ to Review Seized MaterialBy
Lawyers for Michael Cohen recommended four candidates to serve as special masters to review material seized in raids of Cohen’s office and home earlier this month.
In a letter to Judge Kimba Wood dated April 17, Cohen’s lawyers suggested that Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions, Joan McPhee of Ropes & Gray LLP, Tai Park of Park Jensen Bennett LLP or George S. Canellos, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy could review what documents are covered by attorney-client privilege.
Cohen has been the personal attorney for President Donald Trump.
