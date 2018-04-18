CIA Director Pompeo Met With Kim Jong Un, Washington Post Says

Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, made a secret visit over the Easter weekend to North Korea to meet with the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, the Washington Post reported, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the trip.

Pompeo’s visit, as an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, was part of an effort to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim about the North’s nuclear weapons program, the newspaper said, citing the people.

The secret visit, which has not previously been reported, occurred soon after Pompeo was nominated to be secretary of state, according to the Washington Post.

The CIA, White House and North Korean government all declined to comment, the newspaper said.