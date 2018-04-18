Charted
Carefree American Drivers
A measure of gasoline demand reaches record in weekly U.S. dataBy
While summer weather still seems to be light-years away for much of the U.S., Americans’ driving habits reflect those of the carefree days of August. Gasoline products supplied, a measure of demand, surged to the highest on record last week, according to U.S. government data. Drivers are showing little restraint on the road despite gas prices hitting a 1,000-day high of $2.73 a gallon.
