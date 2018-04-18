Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences'

General Motors Co.’s Cadillac chief is leaving the company in the midst of a $12 billion plan to turn around the brand, citing strategic differences with other managers.

Johan de Nysschen is exiting immediately and will be replaced by Steve Carlisle, who’s been president of GM Canada since late 2014. De Nysschen, 58, joined the automaker in July 2014 after managing Nissan Motor Co.’s Infiniti and Volkswagen AG’s Audi brands.

Johan de Nysschen Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

In a phone interview, de Nysschen said he left amicably and declined to go into detail on what spurred his departure. “We agree to disagree and we move on,” he said. “There wasn’t a fight. Let’s call it philosophical differences.”

During de Nysschen’s nearly four-year tenure, Cadillac’s recovery efforts have been a mixed bag. Record global sales are expected this year largely due to China, where the brand has been among the fastest-growing in an expanding industry. The U.S. has been a different story -- annual deliveries declined in all but one of the years under de Nysschen.

“We appreciate Johan’s efforts over the last four years in setting a stronger foundation for Cadillac,” GM President Dan Ammann said in a statement.

Cadillac debuted a new XT4 compact crossover last month at the New York auto show that will be crucial to maintaining momentum. The brand struggled in the U.S. to large degree because too few sport utility vehicles were in the lineup at a time when luxury buyers were abandoning sedans in droves.

When the XT4 arrives later this year, it’ll be one of only three SUVs in Cadillac showrooms. German rivals like Audi, Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG’s namesake brand have had more crossovers for consumers to choose from for years.

One of de Nysschen’s strategies was to raise prices on Cadillac models to maintain a more high-end clientele. That tact contributed to lower volumes that dealers complained about early in his tenure. He held the line to rebuild the brand’s cachet.

Other changes have been afoot lately at the brand. Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Uwe Ellinghaus resigned in December, and GM replaced him in March with Deborah Wahl, who was CMO at McDonald’s Corp.