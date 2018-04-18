Australia’s female workforce participation rate jumped to 60.6 percent in February, the highest since data was first recorded in 1978, back when the level was a miserable 44 percent. While women joining the workforce has been a slow, consistent upward trend as social mores changed, it’s only in the past 18 months that numbers have surged. Female participation has been rising in all age groups except among 15 to 24-year-olds, due to younger women still completing their education, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia.