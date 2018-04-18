Armed Men Walk Into Nigerian Senate in Session, Steal Mace

Armed men led by a suspended senator walked into Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber in a plenary session Wednesday and stole the mace, Senate spokesman Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said.

He asked security agencies to retrieve the symbol of authority, which usually lies on the table before the Senate president, and apprehend the perpetrators, in an emailed statement.

“It’s troubling that security is so low that a suspended senator can go into the chambers and steal the mace,” Clement Nwankwo, executive director of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, said by phone from Abuja.