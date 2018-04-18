Americans Spent Record Amounts on Accounting Fees Last Year

Photographer: Rita Maas/The Image Bank via Getty Images
Uncle Sam is getting less after the White House and Congress agreed to cut taxes -- but not the guy with the green eye shade. At least not yet.
Americans spent about $44 billion on accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services in the fourth quarter of 2017 -- about $1 billion higher than a year earlier.
That translates to about $135 per person.
An estimated 65 percent of taxpayers will receive a tax cut in 2018, according to the Tax Policy Center, averaging $2,200 from the new law’s individual provisions.
