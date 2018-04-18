Amazon Exceeded 100m Paid Prime Members, CEO Bezos Says

Amazon Exceeded 100m Paid Prime Members, CEO Bezos SaysBy and
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos says 13 years post-launch, company has exceeded 100 million paid Prime members globally, according to letters to holders.
- In 2017 Amazon shipped more than five billion items with Prime worldwide and more new members joined Prime than in any previous year
- Adds 2017 was best year for hardware sales
- Says company will continue to invest aggressively to expand customer base, brand and infrastructure
- Letter is Bezos’s opportunity to underline long-term strategy for investors, seeking to bolster their confidence as he plows Amazon’s money into expanding internationally, building a brick-and-mortar presence, and inventing new products like Echo speakers and the Alexa voice-activated digital assistant
- Amazon is under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump who has complained it doesn’t pay its fair share of taxes and is hurting traditional retailers
