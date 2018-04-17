Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.

Tesla workers are getting a few days off work, thanks to their employer’s Model 3 production problems. Starbucks workers are getting a day off to get schooled on racism, thanks to their employer’s racial profiling problems. But IRS workers, for all their employer’s problems, probably won’t get a break anytime soon. —Sam Schulz

Like everything else at the IRS, its online filing system is acting up. Tuesday afternoon, the agency couldn’t accept information transmitted from tax software providers. (Taxpayers won’t be penalized.) But that’s not the biggest of the IRS’s problems. If a bill to retool it gains steam, the agency—already crippled by years of budget cuts, vulnerable to fraud and reliant on antiquated technology—could face restructuring just as it struggles to implement a major overhaul of the tax code.

A passenger has died after an engine blew out on a Southwest Airlines plane. Engine debris shattered a window, depressurizing the cabin and forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia. The NTSB is investigating.

China is taking a carrot-and-stick approach on U.S. trade, promising foreign car makers greater freedom to compete in its market while also slapping duties on U.S. sorghum.

Like Apple Music, but for news. That’s what Apple plans to launch within a year, sources say. The premium subscription news service is part of a push to generate more revenue from online content and services.

North and South Korea are discussing officially ending the war they’ve technically been at since 1950, a South Korean newspaper reports. A direct phone line between their leaders may be connected this week, the chief of staff to South Korea’s president said Tuesday.

Rothschild is putting its next generation in charge. The investment bank picked Alexandre de Rothschild, 37, to replace his father as top executive, a long-planned succession that puts the family’s seventh generation at the helm.

Here’s where to find the best pastries in Paris, according to top chefs. From a sublime apple tart picked by one of America’s best bread bakers to the most exquisite lime cake chosen by the French-born creator of the Cronut, here’s where to indulge your sweet tooth now.