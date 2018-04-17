What to Look for as First-Quarter Earnings Hit Around the Globe

Trade, taxes and China are the main themes to watch for heading into first-quarter earnings, along with a spate of potential deals.

From Ford Motor Co. to Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, executives whose companies are affected by U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel will pipe up about how the levies will weigh on profit. Temporary exemptions that the Trump administration granted to some metal-producing allies, such as Canada and Australia, may offset that somewhat. Still, sanctions against Russia may prove a drag on outlooks with higher aluminum prices hitting European cars and heavy industry like Airbus and Boeing. Here’s what else to watch for:

Taxes

One of the big criticisms of the corporate tax cut in the U.S., to 21 percent from 35 percent, was that it wouldn’t actually do much since companies already paid far less than the standard rate by using deductions and loopholes. Look at the provisions companies set aside for taxes for a hint at how they’re thinking about their obligations this year and whether the really will have more money freed up for investments.

Johnson & Johnson, the first big health company to report, said Tuesday that as a result of tax reform, it plans to increase spending on research and capital investment by 15 percent over the next four years to $30 billion. J&J’s effective tax rate for the first quarter was 20.3 percent, compared with 20.7 percent a year earlier.

China

A whole swath of the corporate world is benefiting from the China’s robust, consumer-driven expansion. In Macau, the world’s largest gambling hub, casino operators including Sands China Ltd., Wynn Macau Ltd. and MGM China Holdings should report gains in revenue from both leisure gamblers and high rollers -- benefiting their corporate parents over in Las Vegas. Other likely beneficiaries include Toyota Motor Corp., China Mobile Ltd. and Japanese clothing company Fast Retailing Co.

Corporate Restructuring



Companies under pressure also are likely dominate the headlines. WPP Plc may give signals on strategy shifts, including a potential breakup, now that it’s parted ways with CEO Martin Sorrell. There’s no evidence the board plans to solve the mystery of what, exactly, Sorrell is alleged to have done wrong that prompted him to leave the company over the weekend. He denies wrongdoing.

Owners of household brands are feeling the heat from changing tastes, activist investors, a strong euro and other factors. Investors will be looking for signs of relief from companies reporting this week, among them Nestle SA, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Danone and Procter & Gamble Co.

Investors in Ericsson AB have had their patience thoroughly tested in recent years by the sinking fortunes of the Swedish maker of telecom equipment. They’re hoping Borje Ekholm’s turnaround effort is finally translating into tangible improvements of the company’s gross margin. While Ekholm has only promised that the business will improve toward the end of this year, any signs of stabilization would be good news.

Wages

Retail sales in the U.S. have benefited as a stronger job market leads to higher pay for workers, but the competition for employees also puts pressure on the profits of companies like Walmart Inc. In January, the retail giant raised its starting hourly wage to $11, matching competitor Target Corp.’s increase three months before.

— With assistance by Crayton Harrison, Niclas Rolander, Tara Patel, Rebecca Penty, Eric Pfanner, and Dave McCombs