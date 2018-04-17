United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook

United Continental Holdings Inc. is pushing ahead with its aggressive growth plan as robust demand enables the airline to boost fares even as it expands the seat supply.

Revenue for each seat flown a mile, a proxy for pricing power, will rise 1 percent to 3 percent in the second quarter, the No. 3 U.S. carrier said in a statement Tuesday as it reported earnings. That would be the third straight increase in the benchmark gauge known as unit revenue.

Uneven Trajectory United's unit revenue has swung wildly since an early 2017 rebound Source: United

The fare strength bolsters United’s bet that it can ramp seating capacity without sparking a fare war that would drag down profit. The carrier’s plan to boost seating capacity by as much as 6 percent a year through 2020 sparked a stock selloff in January as investors anticipated depressed fares, especially in the Midwestern U.S. markets where United is focusing much of its growth.

“We continue to execute our strategy to strengthen and grow our domestic network,” United Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said in the statement.

The Chicago-based carrier said it would increase capacity in seats and flights

between 4 percent and 5 percent this quarter, following a 3.6 percent gain in the first three months of the year.

United advanced 2.2 percent to $68.85 in late trading in New York. The shares slipped less than 1 percent this year through the close on Tuesday, compared with an 9 percent decline in a Standard and Poor’s index of five major U.S. carriers.

Profit Increases

Adjusted earnings climbed to 50 cents a share, compared with the 48-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales increased 7.2 percent to $9 billion, matching analysts’ projections.

Demand in the U.S. enabled United to post a 2.7 percent gain in unit revenue, near the top of its original forecast. Strong domestic demand is vital as airlines seek to raise fares to offset higher jet-fuel prices, which have risen about 30 percent over the past year.

United is also getting a boost from Asia, where it has the biggest operation among U.S. carriers. The region is turning around after a couple years of weak demand and unfavorable currency exchange rates, Stifel Financial Corp. analyst Joe DeNardi said.