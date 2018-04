Trump Filed Extension for 2017 Tax Return, White House Says

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

For President Donald Trump, Tax Day isn’t today -- it’ll be Oct. 15.

Trump filed an extension for his 2017 tax return “as do many Americans with complex returns,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a brief statement.

“He will file his tax return by the extension deadline of Oct. 15, 2018,” she said.

The president has contravened a tradition followed by U.S. presidents and major presidential candidates going back decades by refusing to release any of his tax returns, saying his lawyers have advised him not to because he’s being audited. No law prevents Trump from releasing his tax returns, regardless of whether they’re subject to an IRS audit.