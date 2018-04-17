Women Are Taking the Lion's Share of New Jobs in Australia

Australian women are pursuing jobs at such a pace that they’ve helped boost workforce levels back toward their mining boom peak.

The nation’s jobs market has been on a tear -- creating more than 400,000 positions last year -- with an outsized share filled by women. The female participation rate jumped to 60.6 percent in February, the highest since data was first recorded in 1978, back when the level was a miserable 44 percent.

While women joining the work force has been a slow, consistent upward trend as social mores changed, it’s only in the past 18 months that numbers have surged. Among possible reasons are greater workplace flexibility, more part-time roles, and the strength of jobs growth in industries like health that are traditionally dominated by women. And then there’s the rising cost of living.

“Australia has very high household debt and wage growth is very low,” said Felicity Emmett, a senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney. “There’s likely to be some pressure on women who may be considered secondary earners to up their hours or go back to work earlier than they would have otherwise.”

Australia’s overall participation rate hit a record 65.8 percent in 2010 as the mining industry’s construction phase peaked, sucking in workers from across the country. Those levels are back: the rate climbed to 65.7 percent in February. Part of the encouragement for employers to hire has been stagnant wage growth that reduces costs, as well as record-low interest rates.

“We’ve been surprised by how much the participation rate has lifted, it’s difficult to forecast that we’d see a continuation of that rapid improvement,” Emmett said. “So our view is we might get a little bit further improvement more generally in the participation rate, but probably not what we’ve seen over the past couple of years.”

Female participation has been rising in all age groups except among 15 to 24-year-olds, due to younger women still completing their education, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Longer-term, the largest increase has been in older age groups -- almost doubling between 1990 and 2017 for the 55-64 years bracket -- likely thanks to rising part-time employment.

Nine to Thrive Women have gained more full-time employment than men in the past three years Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

If Australia’s female participation rate climbed to levels in Sweden and New Zealand, the nation’s overall level would increase by about 6 percentage points despite its aging population, said Commonwealth Bank, citing Reserve Bank of Australia data.

The irony is that a bigger workforce also contributes to the central bank trailing global counterparts when it comes to tightening policy. Australia still has a fair bit of spare capacity despite last year’s jobs bonanza: February data showed unemployment rose to 5.6 percent, still some way off the RBA’s estimated level of full employment at 5 percent.

“There’s still quite a bit of spare capacity in the labor market compared to history, so it does mean that perhaps wages will be slower to pick up and that will have implications for the RBA,” Emmett said.

March employment data is due out Thursday. Economists predict that 20,000 jobs were added in the month, with unemployment falling to 5.5 percent and the participation rate holding at 65.7 percent.

— With assistance by Kimberley Painter