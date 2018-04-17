Tesla Moves to 24/7 Model 3 Production to Hit 6,000-a-Week Goal

Tesla Inc. will begin around-the-clock production at its Fremont, California, auto plant as it tries to ramp up Model 3 output to 6,000 a week by the end of June, according to an internal company email.

“As part of the drive towards 6k, all Model 3 production at Fremont will move to 24/7 operations. This means that we will be adding another shift to general assembly, body and paint,” Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wrote in the email obtained by Electrek.

Between the Fremont plant and its battery factory, Tesla will be adding about 400 people per week for several weeks, Musk wrote. The company had previously said it was targeting 5,000 a week by around the end of the second quarter.

“The reason that the burst-build target rate is 6,000 and not 5,000 per week in June is that we cannot have a number with no margin for error across thousands of internally and externally produced parts and processes,” Musk said, noting that the carmaker produced 2,250 of the mission-critical sedans last week.

“We are burning the midnight oil to burn the midnight oil,” he added.